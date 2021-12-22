Valens enters manufacturing partnership with MTL Cannabis
Dec. 22, 2021 7:27 AM ETThe Valens Company Inc. (VLNS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
The Valens Company (VLNS) has entered into a manufacturing partnership with Montreal Cannabis Médical to provide manufacturing and extraction services for MTL's pre-rolls and vapes.
MTL is a flower first company committed to bringing craft cannabis to the masses through a five-step process that includes an award-winning hydroponic system, hang-drying, and hand-trimming.
Since its adult-use market launch in October 2020, MTL Cannabis has emerged as one of Canada's fastest-growing dried flower consumer brands, placing in the top five in dried flower sales in most provinces.
The contract to begin at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022.