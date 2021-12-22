Sun Country Airlines is in the scale sweet spot for growth - Evercore ISI
Dec. 22, 2021 7:28 AM ETSun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Evercore ISI starts off coverage on Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:SNCY) with an Outperform rating.
- Analyst Duane Pfennigwerth: "Sun Country's flexible capacity planning (shaping capacity with demand), complementary segments (passenger, charter, cargo), clean balance sheet and scale sweet spot for growth position the company well to deliver attractive earnings growth to recovery and beyond."
- Sun Country's (SNCY) mid-life fleet strategy is said to support upside to finding profitable homes for new aircraft as incremental growth opportunities develop in the passenger, cargo or charter segments. Sun Country is also noted to deliver high reliability for Amazon and is seen being well positioned for expansion following its pilot contract.
- The firm assigns a price target of $45 to SCNY, which is a 20X EPS multiple.
- Shares of SNCY are up 1.64% premarket to $26.73 after rising 5.28% yesterday.
- Six out of seven firms with a rating on Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) are at Buy-equivalent or higher.