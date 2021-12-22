Williams-Sonoma could be a stay-at-home winner again
Dec. 22, 2021 7:53 AM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) lands an upgrade from Loop Capital Markets on the view that stay-at-home trends during the Omicron COVID wave could move the meter on sales.
- Analyst Anthony Chukumba and team believe the growing number of companies delaying having their employees return to offices and in some cases children being forced to return to home-based schooling will drive continued U.S. housing market strength.
- "Williams-Sonoma remains the nation’s premier multi-brand, omnichannel retailer. We believe the ongoing pandemic is likely to remain a tailwind well into next year and even see a 'silver lining' in the current global supply chain morass."
- The firm sets a price target of $205 on WSM to rep more than 20% upside potential.
- Shares of WSM are up 1.38% premarket to $170.25. WSM accelerated past the S&P 500 Index during the stay-at-home period of the pandemic in 2020.