Canopy Growth downgraded at BofA on challenges in Canadian market
Dec. 22, 2021 7:55 AM ETCanopy Growth Corporation (CGC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares are trading ~3.5% lower in the pre-market on below-average volume after earning its second downgrade for the week. This time, Bank of America analysts Lisa K. Lewandowski and Bryan D. Spillane have lowered their recommendation on the Canadian marijuana player to Underperform from Neutral, citing challenges in its home market.
- The downgrade comes despite the long-term prospects in the global cannabis industry, the analysts argue, citing potential Federal legalization in the U.S. and changing attitudes towards weed consumption.
- In addition to a mixed performance in achieving KPIs, Canopy (CGC) is battling a changing Canadian market “with new entrants taking market share and changing consumer tastes, lackluster industry growth even with new stores opening and limited visibility for profitability,” the analysts wrote.
- Citing Canopy’s (CGC) recent management changes and sales of its pharma operations, the duo argues that these efforts to transform into a consumer packaged goods firm will take time to bring results. The price target cut to C$10 from C$19 per share implies a downside of ~19.9% to the last close in Toronto Stock Exchange.
- The latest downgrade on Canopy (CGC) comes days after Piper Sandler also lowered its rating on the stock early this week.