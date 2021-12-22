RF Industries EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue
Dec. 22, 2021 8:04 AM ETRF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 misses by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.08 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $21.1M (+97.4% Y/Y) beats by $4.57M.
- Shares +6.24% PM.
"We are executing on our strategy to not only grow organically but also through acquisitions, and are excited to have announced last week that we are acquiring Microlab, a division of Wireless Telecom Group, and leader in RF and microwave products. As we look ahead for fiscal 2022, we expect our year-over-year revenue growth to be north of 10%, which should put our total fiscal 2022 sales at greater than $63 million. This expected growth rate does not include any revenue from the announced acquisition of Microlab, and any additional hybrid fiber orders from our Tier-1 customers would be upside to that number as well." said Robert Dawson, President and CEO of RF Industries