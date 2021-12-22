Saint-Gobain partners with Alghanim Group to buy Rockwool India

M&A word made with building blocks

SB/iStock via Getty Images

  • Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF) entered an agreement with Alghanim group to acquire its 100% subsidiary, Rockwool India Pvt Ltd. Rockwool is a licensee of Saint-Gobain technology to manufacture of stone wool in India.
  • The commercial terms were not disclosed.
  • Rockwool is a major manufacturer of stone wool in India with a wide range of insulation products for thermal, acoustic, and fire safety applications.
  • The acquisition is in line with Saint-Gobain’s “Grow & Impact” plan and will strengthen the Group’s presence and accelerate its growth in Asia, particularly India.
  • The transaction is subject to the completion of conditions set out in the agreement and approvals from the competent authorities.
  • The deal is expected to be completed in first quarter of 2022.
