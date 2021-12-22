Hot Stocks: KMX rallies on earnings news; BB, AIR fall; MX buyback; RKLY drops on guidance

Dec. 22, 2021 8:34 AM ETCarMax, Inc. (KMX), BBAIR, MX, RKLYBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

  • Another round of earnings reports inspired trading before the opening bell on Wednesday. CarMax (NYSE:KMX) rose on its quarterly results, while new financial figures spurred declines for BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) and AAR (NYSE:AIR).
  • In other news, Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) received a bid in pre-market action after announcing a stock repurchase plan. Meanwhile, updated revenue guidance inspired a double-digit percentage slide for Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY).

Gainers

  • CarMax (KMX) advanced 2% in pre-market action after the company breezed by expectations with its Q3 earnings. The company sold just over 415K cars in the quarter, up 29% from last year. This fueled a 64% jump in its revenue figure, which climbed to $8.5B and surpassed consensus by over $1B.
  • News of a stock buyback gave a lift to shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (MX). The stock posted a 4% pre-market gain after the firm announced a $75M repurchase program.

Decliners

  • BlackBerry (BB) reached breakeven in its latest quarter, surprising analysts, who had expected a loss. Revenue dropped 18% from last year but still topped the amount predicted by experts. BB slipped less than 1% in pre-market action.
  • Earnings news weighed on shares of AAR (AIR). The company's non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 came in a penny short of consensus. Meanwhile, revenues also missed the mark, rising 8% from last year but failing to meet analysts' expectations.
  • Hurt by the disappointing results, AIR retreated nearly 8% in premarket action.
  • Rockley Photonics (RKLY) represented another major decliner before the opening bell, dropping nearly 17% on a disappointing forecast. The company also revealed that it was not moving forward with its planned joint venture with Jiangsu Hengtong Optic-Electric.
