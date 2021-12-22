Paychex EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue; boosts full year view

  • Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.91 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $1.09B (+10.8% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Adjusted Ebitda of $495.1M vs. $498.6M in prior quarter.
  • Press Release
  • For FY2022, total revenue is anticipated to grow 10% to 11% (prior: +8%) vs. consensus of 8.34%; adjusted operating margin is anticipated to increase to a range of 39% to 40% (prior: 38%-39%); adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to increase to ~44% (prior: +43%) and adjusted diluted EPS to grow in the range of 18% to 20% (prior: +12 to 14%) vs. consensus of 13.88%.
