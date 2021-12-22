Live Ventures reports FY results
Dec. 22, 2021
- Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE): FY GAAP EPS of $9.80.
- Revenue of $272.98M (+42.4% Y/Y)
- “We are ending fiscal 2021 in our strongest position yet with each of our diverse reporting segments providing meaningful contribution and providing Live Ventures continued liquidity and availability to invest in both new acquisitions and our existing operations,” Mr. Isaac concluded. “Live Ventures has had a record year in terms of performance. I am proud of the ways in which our diverse portfolio was resilient in overcoming the market and economic challenges caused by the continued COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and I am excited by what the future will bring.”