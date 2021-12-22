Cintas EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue; raises full year guidance
Dec. 22, 2021 8:34 AM ETCintas Corporation (CTAS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS): FQ2 GAAP EPS of $2.76 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $1.92B (+9.1% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Press Release
- Gross margin was 46.0% for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to 46.7% in last year's second quarter.
- Todd M. Schneider, Cintas' President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are increasing our fiscal 2022 financial guidance. We are raising our annual revenue expectations from a range of $7.58 billion to $7.67 billion to a range of $7.63 billion to $7.70 billion vs. consensus of $7.66B and diluted EPS from a range of $10.60 to $10.90 to a range of $10.70 to $10.95 vs. consensus of $10.90."