Returns Technology Company, Optoro receives strategic investment from Zebra Technologies
Dec. 22, 2021 8:40 AM ETZebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)By: SA News Team
- Optoro, Inc., the leading technology platform for retail returns and reverse logistics, announces a new strategic investment led by Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).
- Volta Circle and previous investors, including eBay Inc. and UPS, also participated in the strategic funding round of $25 million.
- J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Optoro.
- “Zebra is investing in Optoro based on its strong track record of helping its retail customers overcome the challenges accelerated by the pandemic,” said Tony Palcheck, Managing Director of Zebra Ventures, Zebra Technologies.