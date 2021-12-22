American Airlines fires off tax benefit plan
Dec. 22, 2021
- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) says it has adopted a tax benefit preservation plan to help preserve the value of its net operating losses and other tax attributes.
- By adopting the plan, the company estimates that it can utilize in the future cumulative U.S. federal net operating loss carryforwards of over $16.5B. Those carryforwards can reduce U.S. corporate income tax liabilities arising from future taxable earnings or gains.
- AAL notes that the value of the tax benefits would be substantially limited if American Airlines were to experience an ownership change as defined under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code. The tax benefit preservation plan reduces the likelihood that changes in the American Airlines (AAL) investor base would limit future use of its tax benefits, which would significantly impair the value of the benefits to all stockholders.
- As part of the plan, the American Airlines (AAL) board declared a dividend of one preferred stock purchase right, which are referred to as rights, for each outstanding share of American Airlines common stock.
- Shares of AAL are up 0.11% premarket to $18.14.
