Aemetis inks agreement to purchase 125-acre former US Army Facility
Dec. 22, 2021 8:50 AM ETAemetis, Inc. (AMTX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) has signed a Master Developer Agreement with the City of Riverbank to lease/purchase the 125-acre former military base in Riverbank, California known as the Riverbank Industrial Complex.
- The contracts with the city of Riverbank, California for lease/purchase of an industrial site with 710K square feet of production buildings, four miles of railroad, and power substation.
- The plant is expected to supply the aviation and truck markets with ultra-low carbon renewable fuels to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and other pollutants associated with conventional petroleum-based fuels.
- Under the terms of the pact, Aemetis will manage current tenants, utilize existing production facilities for new tenants or as production facilities, and develop vacant portions of the site with planned renewable fuels and carbon sequestration facilities.
- The company has received a grant for $5M from the California Energy Commission for the engineering and construction of biofuels production facilities at the Riverbank site.