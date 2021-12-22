Nikola inks deal with Heniff Transportation for up to 100 zero-emission trucks
Dec. 22, 2021 9:05 AM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) has a new order in the books with Heniff Transportation Systems inking a deal to initially acquire 10 Tre BEV trucks from Thompson Truck Centers.
- Heniff, which has a fleet of over 2K tractors, specializes in liquid bulk transportation, rail transloading, ISO depot operations, tank cleaning and related maintenance. Thompson Truck Centers is a member of the Nikola sales and service dealer network.
- Upon the successful initial deployment of 10 units into their bulk transport operation, Heniff and Thompson have agreed to pursue the placement of an additional 90 trucks into Heniff's fleet.
- Shares of Nikola (NKLA) are down 0.64% in premarket action.
