Nikola inks deal with Heniff Transportation for up to 100 zero-emission trucks

Dec. 22, 2021 9:05 AM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments

H2 hydrogen station

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) has a new order in the books with Heniff Transportation Systems inking a deal to initially acquire 10 Tre BEV trucks from Thompson Truck Centers.
  • Heniff, which has a fleet of over 2K tractors, specializes in liquid bulk transportation, rail transloading, ISO depot operations, tank cleaning and related maintenance. Thompson Truck Centers is a member of the Nikola sales and service dealer network.
  • Upon the successful initial deployment of 10 units into their bulk transport operation, Heniff and Thompson have agreed to pursue the placement of an additional 90 trucks into Heniff's fleet.
  • Shares of Nikola (NKLA) are down 0.64% in premarket action.
  • Dig into why Seeking Alpha authors are bullish on NKLA.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.