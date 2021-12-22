Dosing underway in Lipocine's mid-stage LPCN 1148 study for liver cirrhosis

Dec. 22, 2021

  • Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) announces that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical study for the management of liver cirrhosis.
  • Shares down 2.8% premarket at $1.06.
  • The primary endpoint is change from baseline in Skeletal Muscle Index via computed tomography in LPCN 1148 treated subjects compared to placebo at week 24, and key secondary endpoints include measures of frailty (liver frailty index), change in waitlist events, myosteatosis, rate of hospital admissions, all-cause mortality, and decompensation events and rates of breakthrough hepatic encephalopathy.
  • Primary endpoint topline results are expected in H2 2022.
