Petros Pharma slumps 23% on launch of $7.5M share offering

Dec. 22, 2021 9:18 AM ETPetros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Economy Crash

sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

  • Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) falls 23.2% premarket after entering into agreements with institutional investors, for the purchase and sale of 2,186,589 common shares, at a purchase price of $3.43/share.
  • Expected gross proceeds are ~$7.5M.
  • The company will sell 1,545,183 shares in a registered direct offering and the remaining 641,406 in a private placement.
  • PTPI has also agreed to issue unregistered warrants to acquire 1,639,942 common shares at $3.50/share, terminating after five years.
  • Net proceeds will be used for expansion of men's health platform, for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Closing date is December 27, 2021.
  • PTPI also launched $10M share offering in November 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.