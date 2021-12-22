Petros Pharma slumps 23% on launch of $7.5M share offering
Dec. 22, 2021 9:18 AM ETPetros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) falls 23.2% premarket after entering into agreements with institutional investors, for the purchase and sale of 2,186,589 common shares, at a purchase price of $3.43/share.
- Expected gross proceeds are ~$7.5M.
- The company will sell 1,545,183 shares in a registered direct offering and the remaining 641,406 in a private placement.
- PTPI has also agreed to issue unregistered warrants to acquire 1,639,942 common shares at $3.50/share, terminating after five years.
- Net proceeds will be used for expansion of men's health platform, for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Closing date is December 27, 2021.
- PTPI also launched $10M share offering in November 2021.