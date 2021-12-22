ADM acquires Flavor Infusion International, terms not disclosed
Dec. 22, 2021
- ADM (NYSE:ADM) has acquired Flavor Infusion International, S.A. (FISA), a full-range provider of flavor and specialty ingredient solutions for customers across Latin America and the Caribbean.
- Transaction terms were not disclosed.
- “We’re excited to open up new growth opportunities in Latin America and the Caribbean with the addition of FISA,” said Vince Macciocchi, president of ADM’s Nutrition business. “Our Nutrition segment has been delivering profit growth of 15 to 20 percent a year, and our flavors business has been an important driver of that success, with annual sales growth of more than 10%. This acquisition represents another important bolt-on addition as we expand our capabilities in this high-value segment.”