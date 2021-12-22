Gannett partners with TicketSmarter to sell event tickets to USA TODAY NETWORK's audience
Dec. 22, 2021 9:37 AM ETGannett Co., Inc. (GCI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Gannett (NYSE:GCI) announces a deal with TicketSmarter to allow USA TODAY NETWORK’s audience of over 145M monthly visitors to buy tickets for concerts, sports and theatre events across the U.S.
- Before the end of the year, TicketSmarter’s branding and ticket offerings will be integrated across USATODAY.com, 250 local media sites, and more than 70 vertical sports sites.
- This integration will allow readers to access information about sports, entertainment and lifestyle events on USA TODAY NETWORK sites that link to relevant performer profiles and ticket availability on TicketSmarter’s site.
- “Buy Now” widgets within content experiences and other integrations are planned for 2022.