Philips receives FDA De Novo clearance for IVC Filter Removal Laser Sheath

Dec. 22, 2021 9:27 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Philips (NYSE:PHG) announces that the FDA has granted De Novo Clearance for its IVC Filter Removal Laser Sheath – CavaClear – when previous methods of removal have failed.
  • IVC filters are used to treat patients with venous thromboembolism, in which blood clots form in the deep veins of the leg and groin, and can travel through the circulatory system. They are placed in the inferior vena cava to capture blood clots from moving to the lungs.
  • Two independent clinical studies demonstrated that laser-assisted retrieval was 96-99.4% effective with a major adverse event rate of 0.7-2%.
  • Earlier in 2021, the FDA granted the device Breakthrough Device Designation.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.