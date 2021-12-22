Philips receives FDA De Novo clearance for IVC Filter Removal Laser Sheath
Dec. 22, 2021
- Philips (NYSE:PHG) announces that the FDA has granted De Novo Clearance for its IVC Filter Removal Laser Sheath – CavaClear – when previous methods of removal have failed.
- IVC filters are used to treat patients with venous thromboembolism, in which blood clots form in the deep veins of the leg and groin, and can travel through the circulatory system. They are placed in the inferior vena cava to capture blood clots from moving to the lungs.
- Two independent clinical studies demonstrated that laser-assisted retrieval was 96-99.4% effective with a major adverse event rate of 0.7-2%.
- Earlier in 2021, the FDA granted the device Breakthrough Device Designation.