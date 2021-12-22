Colony Bankcorp launches merchant service division and names its director
Dec. 22, 2021 9:33 AM ETColony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) launches a Merchant Services division; led by two industry veterans, the newly created division will offer businesses seamless solutions to accept and process customer payments.
- Steve Raines will join as Director, Merchant Services and Tami Tetro will join as Merchant Sales Representative.
- Most recently, Steve served as Director, Synovus Merchant Services.
- Commenting on the announcement, Heath Fountain, President and CEO, said, “We are very pleased to launch our Merchant Services division. The addition of Merchant Services furthers our strategic initiative to diversify our revenue stream and increase our non-interest income and is a logical extension to our existing products and services. With the addition of Merchant Services, we will be able to meet a greater range of our corporate clients’ needs while continuing to provide them with the local, personal, and efficient service they have come to expect from Colony.”