Achieve Life secures $25M loan facility to fund cytisinicline smoking cessation program
Dec. 22, 2021 9:36 AM ETAchieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV +2.2%) has entered into a $25M debt agreement with Silicon Valley Bank and SVB Innovation Credit Fund VIII, L.P.
- The proceeds and funds are expected to fund the completion of the cytisinicline smoking cessation clinical development program.
- As part of the contingent convertible debt agreement, SVB will fund $15M in the form of convertible indebtedness and up to $10M in non-convertible term loans.
- Under the terms of the agreement, the outstanding loans mature December 22, 2023, and will accrue interest at:
- a floating rate per annum equal to the greater of 2.25% and the prime rate minus 1.0%, , which interest is payable in cash monthly in arrears, and
- 7.0% per annum, which interest shall compound monthly.