Achieve Life secures $25M loan facility to fund cytisinicline smoking cessation program

Dec. 22, 2021 9:36 AM ETAchieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Loan approval, Loan application form with Rubber stamping that says Loan Approved, Financial loan money contract agreement company credit or person.

panida wijitpanya/iStock via Getty Images

  • Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV +2.2%) has entered into a $25M debt agreement with Silicon Valley Bank and SVB Innovation Credit Fund VIII, L.P.
  • The proceeds and funds are expected to fund the completion of the cytisinicline smoking cessation clinical development program.
  • As part of the contingent convertible debt agreement, SVB will fund $15M in the form of convertible indebtedness and up to $10M in non-convertible term loans.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, the outstanding loans mature December 22, 2023, and will accrue interest at:
  • a floating rate per annum equal to the greater of 2.25% and the prime rate minus 1.0%, , which interest is payable in cash monthly in arrears, and
  • 7.0% per annum, which interest shall compound monthly.
