Cocrystal highlights antiviral effect of its protease inhibitors against Omicron
Dec. 22, 2021 9:42 AM ETCocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) cited lab-based studies to indicate that the company’s oral and intranasal/pulmonary main protease inhibitors for COVID-19 showed antiviral effects against the Omicron variant of the virus.
- Cocrystal (NASDAQ:COCP) said that it would begin Phase 1 studies for COVID-19 intranasal/pulmonary protease inhibitor, CDI-45205, and an oral COVID-19 protease inhibitor “as soon as possible.”
- Interim co-CEO Sam Lee argued that the company’s protease inhibitors would be effective against newly emerging variants of the virus due to their novel mechanism of action. “Our protease inhibitors bind to a highly conserved region of the active site of the protease that is required for SARS-CoV-2 viral replication,” he explained.
- Early November, Cocrystal (COCP) announced that its main protease inhibitors for SARS-CoV-2 showed in vitro pan-viral activity against a range of viruses that can cause the common cold and acute gastroenteritis.