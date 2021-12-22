Adagio slips as Jefferies cites uncertainty over COVID-19 antibody against Omicron

  • After enjoying a sharp turnaround in its share price last week, Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI -15.3%) is continuing its downward trajectory after Jefferies added another bearish view for the stock, cutting its rating to Hold from Buy.
  • The analyst Michael Yee points to uncertainty over the future development of the company’s COVID-19 antibody therapy after it demonstrated a lower neutralizing effect against the Omicron variant.
  • Early last week, Adagio (NASDAQ:ADGI) said it would pause enrollment in a key trial for ADG20, its monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy for COVID-19 after lab-based tests indicated an over 300-fold reduction in its neutralizing activity against Omicron. Guggenheim and Stifel downgraded the stock in reaction.
  • While the experimental therapy “does have some activity and at least appears similar to other antibodies on Omicron,” Yee says that “it will take a lot of time to get more answers.” He predicts a potential delay for its Phase III timeline until at least H2 2022, with “some risk” in the anticipated interim analysis in Q1.
  • The analyst notes that the stock was “very interesting,” trading near cash level at $5, but points out that it has since doubled in value to $10 despite a surge in uncertainty. Yee sets a price target of $10 per share for Adagio (ADGI) to imply a downside of ~2.8% to the last close.
  • Previously, the analyst cited pre-print data to indicate the neutralizing effect of ADG20 against Omicron, sending company shares over 100% in value on Thursday.
