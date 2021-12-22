Ideanomics subsidiary, US Hybrid bags $5.5M purchase order to electrify street sweepers
Dec. 22, 2021 10:45 AM ETIdeanomics, Inc. (IDEX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA5 Comments
- US Hybrid, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ideanomics (IDEX -1.8%) announces a $5.5M purchase order from Global Environmental Products for additional battery powertrain kits for electric street sweepers for California's largest fleet operator.
- Delivery of the order expected to occur during 2022.
- "Through our continued supplier relationship with GEP, we are making major advancements in commercializing electrification in the commercial sector. We're pleased with this continuation of our work with GEP to provide solutions which support California's clean mobility goals and are honored to expand our support of municipalities in their vision of environmental sustainability and stewardship," said Dr. Abas Goodarzi, CEO of US Hybrid.