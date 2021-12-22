Bernstein 2022 machinery outlook - CAT and PCAR up, AGCO down
Dec. 22, 2021 10:46 AM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT), PCAR, AGCOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bernstein's Machinery analyst taking a relatively balanced view on 2022, with 6 buys out of his 10 stock coverage.
- The bullish highlights include sector underperformance since May leading to a relative discount to the market (35% multiple discount to the SPY, versus 15% historically); the analyst's view that a 1% increase in inflation leads to a 10% increase in equipment investment (CPI currently 6.8%); restocking to drive 5-10% yoy growth on flat end-market demand.
- The headwinds for the sector include supply chain issues taking longer to resolve than expected, and a peaking ag cycle.
- Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) up to buy on relative performance (laggard), benefit of looser monetary policy in China, and a steel price selloff helping margins.
- Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) also up to buy, as a refreshed portfolio will lead to under-appreciated pricing power and market-share gains; truck cycle will sustain for longer than expected, based on historical cycle duration (31 months); relative valuation.
- AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) down to hold, as the analyst calls the top in US agriculture, and cites weakening farm economics on skyrocketing fertilizer prices.
- Calling for China end-market demand improvement driving top line for CAT, while falling steel prices lead to margin expansion, maybe the most interesting of the three calls.