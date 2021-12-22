Bernstein 2022 machinery outlook - CAT and PCAR up, AGCO down

Dec. 22, 2021 10:46 AM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT), PCAR, AGCOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment

track

Rendery/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bernstein's Machinery analyst taking a relatively balanced view on 2022, with 6 buys out of his 10 stock coverage.
  • The bullish highlights include sector underperformance since May leading to a relative discount to the market (35% multiple discount to the SPY, versus 15% historically); the analyst's view that a 1% increase in inflation leads to a 10% increase in equipment investment (CPI currently 6.8%); restocking to drive 5-10% yoy growth on flat end-market demand.
  • The headwinds for the sector include supply chain issues taking longer to resolve than expected, and a peaking ag cycle.
  • Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) up to buy on relative performance (laggard), benefit of looser monetary policy in China, and a steel price selloff helping margins.
  • Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) also up to buy, as a refreshed portfolio will lead to under-appreciated pricing power and market-share gains; truck cycle will sustain for longer than expected, based on historical cycle duration (31 months); relative valuation.
  • AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) down to hold, as the analyst calls the top in US agriculture, and cites weakening farm economics on skyrocketing fertilizer prices.
  • Calling for China end-market demand improvement driving top line for CAT, while falling steel prices lead to margin expansion, maybe the most interesting of the three calls.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.