CalAmp plummets on weak Q3 results, price target cuts
Dec. 22, 2021 11:57 AM ETCalAmp Corp. (CAMP)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares are down more than 25% to $7.41 on Wednesday after the connected intelligence company reported third-quarter results that missed estimates, prompting several analysts to cut their price targets on the stock.
- CalAmp (CAMP) said it lost an adjusted $0.08 per share during its fiscal 2022 third-quarter, while generating $69M in revenue, a decline of 12% year-over-year.
- Conversely, Wall Street analysts expected the company to earn an adjusted $0.22 per share on $77.56M in revenue.
- CalAmp (CAMP) shares have fallen more than 22% year-to-date.
- As a result of the earnings miss, several analysts downgraded the stock and lowered their price targets, including Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley, who lowered his price target to $14 from $15. Northland analyst Michael Latimore also cut his price target to $12, down from $15, while Craig-Hallum analyst Anthony Stoss downgraded shares to hold from buy, lowering his price target to $10.
- In November, CalAmp (CAMP) Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gardner said the company's third-quarter results would decline about 10% sequentially, citing problems with its supply chain and lower software and services revenues.