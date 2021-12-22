XPO Logistics is a Buy at Benchmark with margins seen expanding further
Dec. 22, 2021 11:54 AM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Benchmark Company initiates coverage on XPO Logistics (XPO +1.3%) with a Buy rating.
- Analyst Christopher Kuhn and team view XPO as a more focused, pure-play transportation provider following the spin-off of GXO Logistics
- The XPO core North American LTL business is noted to be the third largest non-union carrier and generated over 1,000 basis points of operating ratio improvement since 2015.
- "We see opportunity for yield increases and margin expansion but also see other ways for the company to enhance shareholder value. The stock has materially underperformed since the spin after LTL margins disappointed in 3Q, and we see the potential for a re-rating as the company executes its LTL turnaround plan."
- On Wall Street, 17 of 21 firms covering XPO have a Buy-equivalent rating or higher.