U.K. regulator fines Metro Bank $7.17M after misreporting capital position
Dec. 22, 2021 11:58 AM ETMetro Bank PLC (MBNKF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- The U.K. Prudential Regulation Authority fines Metro Bank (OTCPK:MBNKF) for £5.37M ($7.17M) after the regional bank misreported its capital position, according to a release.
- The bank failed to take sufficient care, ensure effective oversight and establish and implement effective controls, the release says.
- "Metro Bank failed to meet the standards of governance and controls expected of it," said PRA CEO Sam Woods.
- Metro Bank (OTCPK:MBNKF) agrees to resolve this matter, and therefore qualifies for a 30% reduction in the fine imposed by the agency.
- Meanwhile, shares of MBNKF rise 4% intra-day, though down more than 35% Y/Y.