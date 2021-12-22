CMS expands coverage on continuous glucose monitors
Dec. 22, 2021
- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued a final rule on Tuesday, expanding the Medicare coverage for certain durable medical equipment, including continuous glucose monitors (CGMs). The rule also classifies adjunctive continuous glucose monitors as durable medical equipment (DME) under Medicare Part B.
- The move is expected to enhance treatment choices for patients with diabetes. The proposed final rule is set to take effect beginning 60 days from its official publication, scheduled for Dec. 28, 2021.
- Welcoming the decision, insulin pump maker, Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), says that the final rule covers the CGMs integrated with its insulin delivery systems. DexCom (DXCM +0.5%) and Senseonics Holdings (SENS +1.3%) are among some of the notable developers of CGMs.
