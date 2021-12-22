Manhattan luxury-home sales reach biggest level in 2021, report says
Dec. 22, 2021 12:32 PM ETEQR, CPT, AVBBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Despite the Omicron variant spreading rapidly across the globe, Manhattan luxury-home sales reach $15.91B this year, a record-breaking performance going back to 2006, according to Olshan Realty's report.
- 1,877 contracts were signed at $4M+, the report says. This is almost three times the number of deals in 2020 and twice as many as in 2019.
- Still, "the biggest headwind is the latest variant, the highly transmissible Omicron, and its impact on the market moving forward," citing the report.
- Apartment REITs with some exposure to the luxury market include: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB).
