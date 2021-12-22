ETFs launch at a record pace, but most can’t top the S&P 500 longer term
Dec. 22, 2021 12:36 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), IVV, VOOBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor3 Comments
- While the exchange traded fund market is a growing space, signs point to the fact that S&P 500 tracking funds such as SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV), and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) are very difficult to beat over a longer-term period of time.
- Regardless of how an investor decides to cut up the ETF marketplace, be it actively managed, sector-based, ESG, smart beta, and so forth, they all have difficulty beating the S&P 500 on average.
- In fact, according to Bloomberg data, only 14% of all equity-based exchange traded funds outperformed the S&P 500 over a five-year period. Moreover, only 15% surpass the market index over three years, and 16% of all equity ETFs win out over one year.
- Below is a chart depicting ETFs by their percentage of outperformance compared to S&P 500 over a 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year period per Bloomberg data.
- Breaking down the performance of SPY, IVV, and VOO over a 1, 3, and 5-year period, investors will note that the three funds have very similar results as they each track the S&P 500.
- 1-Year Returns: SPY +25.8%, IVV +25.9%, and VOO +25.3%.
- 3-Year Returns: SPY +92.3%, IVV +92.1%, and VOO +92.4%.
- 5-Year Returns: SPY +105.1%, IVV +104.9%, and VOO +104.1%.
- From a momentum, expense, dividend, risk, and asset flow stance, Seeking Alpha’s quantitative metrics breaks down the grades for all three exchange traded funds.