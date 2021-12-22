ETFs launch at a record pace, but most can’t top the S&P 500 longer term

  • While the exchange traded fund market is a growing space, signs point to the fact that S&P 500 tracking funds such as SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV), and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) are very difficult to beat over a longer-term period of time.
  • Regardless of how an investor decides to cut up the ETF marketplace, be it actively managed, sector-based, ESG, smart beta, and so forth, they all have difficulty beating the S&P 500 on average.
  • In fact, according to Bloomberg data, only 14% of all equity-based exchange traded funds outperformed the S&P 500 over a five-year period. Moreover, only 15% surpass the market index over three years, and 16% of all equity ETFs win out over one year.
  • Breaking down the performance of SPY, IVV, and VOO over a 1, 3, and 5-year period, investors will note that the three funds have very similar results as they each track the S&P 500.
  • 1-Year Returns: SPY +25.8%, IVV +25.9%, and VOO +25.3%.
  • 3-Year Returns: SPY +92.3%, IVV +92.1%, and VOO +92.4%.
  • 5-Year Returns: SPY +105.1%, IVV +104.9%, and VOO +104.1%.
