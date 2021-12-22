Hot Stocks: Musk stops selling TSLA; CAT upgrade; ADGI downgrade; AGIL stock offering; VOYA joining S&P MidCap index
Dec. 22, 2021 1:15 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)CAT, ADGI, VOYA, AGIL, AMTBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) highlighted Wednesday's midday trading, as the electric-vehicle maker jumped after Elon Musk signaled an end to his string of stock sales.
- Analyst comments were also shared in the spotlight during intraday action. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) saw gains in the wake of an upgrade, while a downgrade weighed on shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI).
- In other news, Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) got a boost from its inclusion in the S&P MidCap index. At the same time, AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) lost a quarter of its value on word of a public offering of common stock.
Gainers
- Tesla (TSLA) advanced 7% in intraday action after Elon Musk said he was done selling stock. The billionaire had announced a move to liquidate 10% of his TSLA holdings as part of an effort to raise money to pay a tax bill.
- Elsewhere, Caterpillar (CAT) represented another intraday winner, climbing about 2% on a Bernstein upgrade. The firm raised its rating on the construction equipment maker from Market Perform to Outperform, saying it has lagged the sector so far and should benefit from looser monetary policy in China and a decline in steel prices.
- An index change prompted a 6% midday rally in Voya Financial (VOYA). VOYA will join the S&P MidCap 400, replacing CoreSite Realty (COR), which has agreed to be acquired. Stocks often get a boost when they are set to enter an index, as funds tied to that index are forced to purchase shares.
Decliners
- Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) plunged 14% after Jefferies downgraded the stock on worries about its COVID antibody therapy. The product raised doubts after it showed a lower neutralizing effect against the Omicron variant. Given its reduced prospects, analyst Michael Yee cut his rating on the stock from Buy to Hold.
- The pricing of a stock offering sent AgileThought (AGIL) spiraling by 25% in intraday trading. The company priced a public offering of more than 3.5M shares at $7.00 per share.
- Looking for more of today's biggest movers? Click over to SA's On The Move section.