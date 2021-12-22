Why is CarMax lower? Higher car prices could pinch sales volume
Dec. 22, 2021
- CarMax (KMX -5.3%) is down sharply after being up as much as 5% earlier in the day during the premarket session.
- The sudden turn for CarMax following a sizable Q3 earnings topper is a surprise, although during the earnings call it was pointed out that higher average selling prices could be a headwind for the company on the retail side.
- CarMax CEO Bill Nash: "While you're benefiting from less new cars that are out there so you’re probably getting some new car customers that are looking for higher selection, the fact that the price is up. I think that does pinch some consumers out especially at the lower end of the credit spectrum, it could make it more difficult for them."
