Coinbase to connect with Enfusion system to streamline institutional crypto trading
Dec. 22, 2021 3:09 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN), ENFNBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) and cloud-based investment management platform Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) will establish connectivity between its systems to enable institutions to trade digital assets at Coinbase.
- Enfusion (ENFN) will connect its order execution management system and portfolio management system with Coinbase Prime, Coinbase's (COIN) institutional integrated solutions that provides secure custody, a trading platform, prime services and market data.
- Upon connection, investment managers, including hedge funds, will be able to view through Enfusion (ENFN) their crypto assets alongside the rest of their portfolio.
- The integrations between both platforms are expected to be completed in Q2 2022.
- Looking forward, "we expect financial institutions to continue to increase their portfolio exposure to crypto," said Coinbase Prime Head of Institutional Sales and Trading, Brett Tejpaul.
- Meanwhile, shares of (COIN +2.2%) gain while (ENFN -0.8%) slides.
- Previously, (Dec. 9) Coinbase said it will support hardware currency wallets.