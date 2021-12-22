Rocket Lab gains after announcing redemption of warrants
Dec. 22, 2021 4:37 PM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) announces that it will redeem all of its outstanding public warrants to purchase shares of common stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement from last year.
- The company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants to purchase shares that were issued under the warrant agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO.
- Shares of RKLB were halted pending the news release, but are now up 1.78% in the after-hours session.
- Earlier this month, Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) announced that it has signed a deal with Japanese Earth imaging company Synspective to carry out three dedicated Electron launches. The first two missions are scheduled for lift-off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in 2022, with a third to follow in 2023.