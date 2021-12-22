Novartis, Alnylam cholesterol lowering drug granted FDA approval

Messenger RNA or mRNA strand 3D rendering illustration with copy space. Genetics, science, medical research, genome replication concepts.

libre de droit/iStock via Getty Images

  • The FDA has approved Leqvio (inclisiran) — developed by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) — to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.
  • In the U.S., Leqvio is the fourth small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy and the first indicated to reduce lipoprotein cholesterol (also known as bad cholesterol or LDL-C).
  • The FDA decision was based on data from Phase III ORION-9, -10 and -11 clinical trials where the drug was found to have cut LDL-C levels up to 52% vs. placebo with an effective and sustained response.
  • Leqvio is expected to launch in January 2022, Novartis said. Under a license and collaboration agreement, Novartis (NVS) has global rights to commercialize the drug while Alnylam (ALNY) is entitled to tiered royalties at 10% – 20% on global sales.

  • The FDA approval for Leqvio comes a year after the Europe cleared the medication as an add on therapy for patients with high levels of bad cholesterol.

