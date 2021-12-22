Seven Hills Realty Trust closes $35M loan for an industrial property in Summerville
Dec. 22, 2021 4:59 PM ETSeven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) closes $35M first mortgage floating-rate bridge loan to finance the acquisition of Charleston Trade Center, a 431,000 square foot industrial warehouse building in Summerville, South Carolina.
- “The closing of this $35 million first mortgage loan continues the growth and real estate sector diversification of SEVN’s investment portfolio. This loan is secured by a newly constructed Class-A warehouse distribution facility located in one of Charleston’s strongest industrial submarkets and exemplifies our focus on investing in high quality loans supported by well capitalized sponsors and properties with strong cash flow. Our portfolio now exceeds $600 million of committed capital and we look forward to continuing our progress on increasing loan production and positioning SEVN for future growth.” said Tom Lorenzini, President.