Evercel CEO Daniel Allen resigns
Dec. 22, 2021 5:07 PM ETEvercel, Inc. (EVRC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Evercel (OTCPK:EVRC) announces resignation of Daniel Allen as CEO, effective December 17.
- However, Allen intends to continue to serve on the firm's board of directors.
- In the interim, a special committee of the board will manage EVRC's day-to-day operations.
- Meanwhile, Allen's affiliate Corona Park Investment Partners filed a complaint on December 17 against EVRC in a chancery court in Delaware.
- Corona Park alleged that under a stock pledge agreement, it obtained a put option to have Evercel purchase all, or some, of Corona Park’s 17% stake in EVRC at fair market value.
- The firm claimed it validly exercised the put option and Evercel failed to honor its exercise.
- EVRC believes the complaint is without merit and intends to vigorously defend against it.
- The special committee will investigate the enforceability of the put option and other Corona Park-related party transactions.