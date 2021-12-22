AMC Theatres reaches lease deals, will open Los Angeles and Chicago theatres
Dec. 22, 2021 By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) has reached lease agreements and plan to reopen theatres in the Los Angeles and Chicago markets.
- The company is expected to begin operations at AMC Northridge Fashion Center 10, formally a Pacific theatre and at AMC Chicago 14, formally an Arclight location in NEWCITY located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, under a new name in spring of 2022.
- With these two new locations plus AMC American at Brand 18 and AMC The Grove 14, AMC has now acquired four former Pacific & Arclight locations in 2021
- AMC remains in active discussions with other property owners regarding additional currently closed locations.
- Source: Press Release