AMC Theatres reaches lease deals, will open Los Angeles and Chicago theatres

  • AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) has reached lease agreements and plan to reopen theatres in the Los Angeles and Chicago markets.
  • The company is expected to begin operations at AMC Northridge Fashion Center 10, formally a Pacific theatre and at AMC Chicago 14, formally an Arclight location in NEWCITY located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, under a new name in spring of 2022.
  • With these two new locations plus AMC American at Brand 18 and AMC The Grove 14, AMC has now acquired four former Pacific & Arclight locations in 2021
  • AMC remains in active discussions with other property owners regarding additional currently closed locations.
  • Source: Press Release
