Delek US announces partial sale of Delek Logistics Partners

  • Delek US (NYSE:DK) announces a program to sell up to 434,590 common limited partner units in Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) over the next three months in open market transactions.
  • The program is intended to monetize a portion of the current 80% ownership DK maintains in DKL and highlight the tangible value of this ownership that is not currently reflected in the DK stock price.
  • Additional liquidity and float to ultimately benefit DKL unitholders through improved trading volumes and increasing the pool of potential investors.
