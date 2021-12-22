Delek US announces partial sale of Delek Logistics Partners
Dec. 22, 2021 5:55 PM ETDelek US Holdings, Inc. (DK), DKLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA16 Comments
- Delek US (NYSE:DK) announces a program to sell up to 434,590 common limited partner units in Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) over the next three months in open market transactions.
- The program is intended to monetize a portion of the current 80% ownership DK maintains in DKL and highlight the tangible value of this ownership that is not currently reflected in the DK stock price.
- Additional liquidity and float to ultimately benefit DKL unitholders through improved trading volumes and increasing the pool of potential investors.