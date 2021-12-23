Philippines OKs Merck's COVID-19 pill for at-risk patients - Reuters

Dec. 23, 2021 6:16 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)PFE, BNTXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments

COVID-19 experimental antiviral drug MOLNUPIRAVIR

Plyushkin/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Philippines has approved emergency use of Merck's (NYSE:MRK) COVID-19 treatment pill for adult patients at risk of developing severe illness - Reuters.
  • It also approved the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) - BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 so the vaccine, which will be administered in a pediatric formulation.
  • Philippines FDA chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told the benefits outweighed the risks and it was already being used for children in countries like U.S. and Canada.
  • Read more on Pfizer's COVID-19 pill authorization.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.