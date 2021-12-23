Philippines OKs Merck's COVID-19 pill for at-risk patients - Reuters
Dec. 23, 2021 6:16 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)PFE, BNTXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The Philippines has approved emergency use of Merck's (NYSE:MRK) COVID-19 treatment pill for adult patients at risk of developing severe illness - Reuters.
- It also approved the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) - BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 so the vaccine, which will be administered in a pediatric formulation.
- Philippines FDA chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told the benefits outweighed the risks and it was already being used for children in countries like U.S. and Canada.
- Read more on Pfizer's COVID-19 pill authorization.