Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones extend gains with help from Tesla
Dec. 23, 2021 By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- The stock market gains traction as buying in growth stocks picks up, adding to strength in cyclicals.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) finished +0.8% and leads all major averages, with a boost from Tesla again, up 5.7% on positive comments on deliveries.
- S&P (SP500) +0.6% and Dow (DJI) +0.5% also finish in positive territory.
- Nine of the 11 S&P sectors end higher, led by Consumer Discretionary and Industrials. Real Estate and Utilities are the decliners.
- Megacaps also trade to the topside.
- It’s "great stocks are resilient, but we’re once again at a valuation level that, in our opinion, implies a 'hold' from a broad standpoint (although we’d continue to ensure equity holdings are balanced, and if there are still large tech overweights, we’d reduce them in exchange for more cyclical and value exposure)," Kinsale Trading writes.
- Rates moved higher after a big rise in the Fed's favorite inflation gauge, but a lower-than-expected rise in new home sales.
- The 10-year Treasury yield rose 4 basis points to 1.49%.
- Jobless claims came in steady for the week at 205K, showing little impact from Omicron. Durable goods orders jumped 2.5% on a 34.1% surge in aircraft orders.
- Spending rose more than income in November, while the core PCE index came in at 4.7%, a little hotter than expected.
- "Year-over-year core PCE inflation rose to 4.7% from 4.2%, hitting a 32-year high, but it will rise further over the next few months," Pantheon Macro's Ian Shepherdson says. "Favorable base effects and - we hope - easing pressure on vehicle prices will then start to bring it down."
- November new home sales rose to an annual rate of 744K, shy of the 770K expected.
- "We would not be at all surprised to see both the October and November numbers being revised up substantially," Shepherdson says. "In the meantime, the rising trend in mortgage applications probably is a better guide to the underlying state of demand in the housing market."
- Among active stocks, casinos are rally on bullish news on Macau licenses.