IndiGo and Air France-KLM to commence codeshare agreement

Bent arrow of two red and white ones merging on turquoise blue background.

yalcinsonat1/iStock via Getty Images

  • IndiGo Airlines entered into a codeshare agreement with Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF).
  • IndiGo is the largest airline in India by passengers carried and fleet size, with a 57% domestic market share as of August 2021.
  • Air France-KLM will offer their customers access to 25 new Indian destinations with this new partnership. In comparison, customers of IndiGo will get access to over 250 global destinations offered by Air France-KLM.
  • The cooperation will start in February 2022, subject to government approvals.
