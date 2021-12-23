EU commercial vehicle new registrations fell 14.7% in November
Dec. 23, 2021 6:41 AM ETNissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF), HNDAF, MZDAF, HYMOF, HYMPF, HYMPY, HYMTF, HZNDF, POAHF, VLKAF, VWAPY, FUJHF, VLVLY, VOLVF, VOLAF, VOLVY, DMLRY, RNLSY, ARGGY, RYCEYRNSDF, AMGDF, RYCEF, DDAIF, BMWYY, FUJHY, VWAGY, POAHY, KIMTF, MZDAY, STLA, TSLA, HMC, ST, TM, NSANY, F, AUDVFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor17 Comments
- New commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union fell 14.7% to 142,480 units in November, followed by 16.4% decline in October.
- Van segment’s double-digit drop weighed heavily on the overall result, as vans accounted for over 80% of total commercial vehicle sales in the European Union.
- All major EU markets reported double-digit declines last month: Spain -30.4%, Germany -22.1%, France -12.2% and Italy -15%.
- On YTD basis, commercial vehicle registrations up 11.5% to 1.72M units. Italy recorded +17.6%, followed by France +9.4%, Germany +1.3% and Spain +0.6%.
- New light commercial vehicles registrations fell 16.6% to 116,119 units for the month as the ongoing shortage of semiconductors continued to hamper vehicle output. Spain saw the steep decline -33%, followed by Germany -24.7%, Italy -16.2% and France -12.1%.
- New heavy commercial vehicles registrations down 3.5% to 19,888 units.
- Registrations of new medium and heavy commercial vehicles slipped 6% to 23,678 units. Spain -17.5%, Germany -14.1%, France -13.8% and Italy -8.5%.
- Registrations of new medium and heavy buses & coaches grew 1.6% to 2,683 units. With the exception of France -6.5% all key EU markets made a positive contribution to last month’s growth: Italy +14.4%, Spain +7.8% and Germany +5.1%.
- Twelve months commercial vehicle registration trend:
- Sector Watch: Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), Ford (NYSE:F), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Honda (NYSE:HMC), Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF), Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF), Aston Martin Lagonda (OTCPK:AMGDF), Reanult (OTC:RNSDF).