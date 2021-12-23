Endo's Paladin Labs to commercialize SK Bio's cenobamate in Canada

Dec. 23, 2021 6:47 AM ETEndo International plc (ENDP)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

  • Endo International's (NASDAQ:ENDP) subsidiary Endo Ventures Limited has entered into agreements with SK Biopharmaceuticals for the development, registration, supply, commercialization and distribution of XCOPRI (cenobamate) on an exclusive basis in Canada.
  • ENDP shares up 2.9% premarket at $4.25.
  • Paladin Labs, an operating company of Endo, will be responsible for all commercial activities in Canada related to cenobamate.
  • "This transaction continues to build our neurology franchise," said Livio Di Francesco, Vice President and General Manager of Paladin.
  • Cenobamate was discovered by SK Biopharmaceuticals is an anti-seizure medication for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in adults (also known as focal-onset seizures).
