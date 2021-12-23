Regis Corporation's CEO steps down, names interim CEO

Dec. 23, 2021
  • Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) announced that Felipe Athayde, President and Chief Executive Officer, has resigned from the company.
  • The company has appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Doctor as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective today.
  • Mr. Athayde will remain an employee and a member of the Board of Directors through March 19, 2022.
  • Mr. Doctor joined the company in February 2021, after serving as a consultant to the Company since December 2020.
  • The company also promoted President of Franchise Operations Jim Lain to the position of Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of People & Culture Michael Ferranti to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer.
