Regis Corporation's CEO steps down, names interim CEO
Dec. 23, 2021
- Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) announced that Felipe Athayde, President and Chief Executive Officer, has resigned from the company.
- The company has appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Doctor as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective today.
- Mr. Athayde will remain an employee and a member of the Board of Directors through March 19, 2022.
- Mr. Doctor joined the company in February 2021, after serving as a consultant to the Company since December 2020.
- The company also promoted President of Franchise Operations Jim Lain to the position of Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of People & Culture Michael Ferranti to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer.