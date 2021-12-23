Amazon sets limits on how many at-home COVID-19 tests shoppers can buy
Dec. 23, 2021 7:01 AM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), QDEL, ABTAMZN, WMT, CVS, WBABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor17 Comments
- As demand for rapid antigen tests climbs with the resurgence of COVID-19, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has capped the sales of its own at-home COVID-19 test kits to a maximum of 10 per person. The move by the tech giant follows similar decisions taken by pharmacy retailers.
- According to Reuters, the company’s own COVID-19 Test Collection Kit and iHealth's COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test were not available at its site. Amazon (AMZN) has also permitted third-party sellers to impose their own sales limits for at-home tests on its eCommerce site, a company spokesperson said.
- Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) are among some of the leading manufacturers of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests.
- While Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has cut its sales to eight tests for each online order, CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) has imposed a limit of six units per person. On Tuesday, CNBC reported Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) cut its sales of at-home COVID-19 tests to a maximum of four per customer at its stores.