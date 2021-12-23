Marsh increases stake in Marsh India from 49% to 92%

Dec. 23, 2021 7:16 AM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Marsh McLennan (NYSE:MMC) has increased its shareholding in Marsh India Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. from 49% to 92%.
  • This will enable the company to more effectively meet the increasingly complex needs of companies across all sectors of the fast-growing Indian economy.
  • Approved by the IRDAI, the company has acquired the share from local partners, including the entire shareholding of the Rampart Trust.
  • David Jacob, CEO of Marsh’s Asia region, which includes India, said: “The increased stake in Marsh India will further our leadership across the Asia region. With a long-established reputation for delivering excellent client service, and developing data-driven risk solutions and advisory services, Marsh India is already the nation’s broker of choice. As the local economy is forecast to continue its high-growth trajectory, we will now further develop our local client offering especially in sectors providing significant opportunity such as healthcare, infrastructure and construction, technology, and the sharing economy.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.