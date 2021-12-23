Marsh increases stake in Marsh India from 49% to 92%
Dec. 23, 2021 7:16 AM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Marsh McLennan (NYSE:MMC) has increased its shareholding in Marsh India Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. from 49% to 92%.
- This will enable the company to more effectively meet the increasingly complex needs of companies across all sectors of the fast-growing Indian economy.
- Approved by the IRDAI, the company has acquired the share from local partners, including the entire shareholding of the Rampart Trust.
- David Jacob, CEO of Marsh’s Asia region, which includes India, said: “The increased stake in Marsh India will further our leadership across the Asia region. With a long-established reputation for delivering excellent client service, and developing data-driven risk solutions and advisory services, Marsh India is already the nation’s broker of choice. As the local economy is forecast to continue its high-growth trajectory, we will now further develop our local client offering especially in sectors providing significant opportunity such as healthcare, infrastructure and construction, technology, and the sharing economy.”