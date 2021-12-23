Charge Enterprises to buy BW Electrical Services for about $18 million
Dec. 23, 2021 7:23 AM ETCharge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE)By: SA News Team
- BW Electrical Services LLC is an electrical contracting services firm specializing in commercial projects focusing on ground-up construction.
- Per the terms, Charge (OTCPK:CRGE) will acquire all of the equity interests in BWES for $18 million of cash and Charge common stock.
- The addition is expected to broaden Charge's infrastructure offering.
- Andrew Fox, Chairman and CEO of Charge: "We look forward to continuing the charge forward with BWES to fulfill the tremendous demand for EV charging infrastructure across the nation as we work towards meeting the demands of the electrification revolution."
The anticipated close of the acquisition is on or about December 27, 2021.