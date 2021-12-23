Hyzon Motors is called a high-risk, high-return stock by Canaccord Genuity
Dec. 23, 2021 7:56 AM ETHyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Canaccord Genuity starts off coverage on Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) with a Buy rating.
- The firm says Hyzon Motors (HYZN) is delivering hydrogen FCEVs today unlike some well-known competitors and notes the company's fuel cells have demonstrated industry-leading power density.
- Analyst Jed Dorsheimer: "We believe the risk/reward of Hyzon is not being valued properly at current levels, and thus see an opportunity for risk-tolerant investors. While scale remains a risk, HYZN’s capitalization should abate that some, and note the shares are currently trading at 3X its cash position."
- Canaccord's price target of $12 is based on applying a 5X EV/sales multiple to the 2023 revenue estimate. The 5X multiple is a 7.5% discount to the broader peer group, which the firm thinks is warranted given the limited commercialization and scale to date.
- Shares of HYZN are up 0.32% premarket to $6.25 and trade at the low end of the 52-week range of $5.09 to $19.95.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on HYZN is Very Bearish due to low marks for valuation, profitability and momentum.